Nokia to Report Q1 Earnings: Can Strong Revenues Drive Growth?

Nokia Corporation NOK is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.53%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 7.09% on average, beating estimates only twice.



The leading provider of telecom equipment, network infrastructure and 5G solutions is expected to experience year-over-year revenue growth, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) network demand, enterprise wireless adoption, strong optical and IP networking, strategic partnerships and continued 5G evolution.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Nokia partnered with altafiber to expand fiber networks in Ohio and Hawaii, highlighting strong demand for its broadband solutions. The project is expected to have driven Nokia’s revenue growth in the quarter under review, as equipment deliveries and deployment activities have began and are likely to have continued.



During the to-be-reported quarter, Nokia’s selection by Proximus to upgrade its charging system and voice core reflects strong demand for its cloud-native solutions and is expected to have supported revenues in the first quarter. Nokia launched 5G Core SaaS with Citymesh, supported by Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), in the first quarter, reflecting the growing demand for its cloud-based network solutions, and is expected to have generated revenues as services go live, with recurring income building steadily going forward.



In the quarter under review, Nokia deepened its collaboration with TIM Brasil, alongside NVIDIA, to deliver an AI-ready 5G network, underscoring growing demand for its next-generation solutions. This is likely to have generated incremental revenues for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Despite ongoing external challenges, Nokia remains strong, supported by solid demand and key deals. Its focus on growth areas is expected to have helped maintain steady performance.

Overall Expectations

For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $5.40 billion, indicating an increase from $4.62 billion recorded a year ago. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, indicating an increase from 3 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Nokia for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -4.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Nokia Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Nokia Corporation price-eps-surprise | Nokia Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is set to release its first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Earnings ESP for Corning Incorporated GLW is +0.58%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on April 28.



The Earnings ESP for Celestica Inc. CLS is +1.32%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on April 27.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.