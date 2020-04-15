Nokia Reinforces Audio Technology With OnePlus Partnership

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has inked a deal with leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer — OnePlus — to incorporate the former’s proprietary OZO Audio technology in OnePlus 8 Pro. With next-gen media technology innovations, the latest collaboration is likely to enhance the Finnish company’s position in the technology licensing market globally. However, financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.



Markedly, Nokia OZO encompasses an industry-leading portfolio of products that has been engineered to capture and enhance audio with stunning clarity and precision. Specifically designed to meet the requirements of new-age customers, the avant-garde sound technology comes with top-notch sensory technologies, smart interfaces and data intelligence that reinforces content and device interaction through immersive audio and visual solutions. From user-generated content to gaming use cases, this one-of-a-kind software is powered with intelligent audio technology that enhances user listening experience with unrivalled clarity.



The flagship model of OnePlus leverages mainly three primary features of this innovative audio technology — Audio Zoom, Audio 3D and Audio Windscreen. The Audio Zoom feature, which is intricately linked to the visual zoom of the smartphone’s camera, enables users to identify and amplify the sound corresponding to the zoomed video. Supported with high-fidelity audio system, the Audio 3D feature enables users to capture spatial sound experiences with utmost depth, direction and detail. The Audio Windscreen feature leverages sophisticated wind detection algorithms and enable users to capture crystal-clear audio quality in noisy environments by eliminating wind distortion.



Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network that are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. It facilitates customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company is witnessing healthy underlying momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for its licensing business.



Notably, Nokia is expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address several opportunities beyond its primary markets. It had earlier announced plans to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. This, in turn, should help the company to position itself as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. However, macroeconomic dynamics continue to take a toll on Nokia’s performance. Its Mobile Access business has been severely impacted by increased competition from arch-rivals — Ericsson ERIC and Huawei.



Nokia’s shares have plunged 40.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 9% in the past year. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock topped earnings estimates twice in the trailing four quarters but missed the same in the remaining quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 87.5%, on average.





