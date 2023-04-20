Nokia quarterly profit misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday reported quarterly operating profit below market expectations as the Finnish company is selling more 5G gear in low-margin markets than in high-margin regions such as the United States.

First-quarter comparable operating profit fell to 479 million euros ($524.94 million) from 583 million last year, missing the 532.4 million euro mean forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

