Nokia Q1 revenue beats expectations on higher 5G gear demand

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit helped by a growth in sales of 5G equipment.

Quarterly revenue rose 3% to 5.08 billion euros ($6.16 billion), beating a consensus figure of 4.72 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

