US Markets

Nokia Q1 revenue beats expectations on higher 5G gear demand

Contributors
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
European Technology &amp Telecoms Correspondent Reuters
based Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit helped by a growth in sales of 5G equipment.

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit helped by a growth in sales of 5G equipment.

Quarterly revenue rose 3% to 5.08 billion euros ($6.16 billion), beating a consensus figure of 4.72 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular