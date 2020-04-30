Nokia Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 100 million euros from 442 million euros in the prior year.

Loss per share narrowed to 0.02 euros from 0.08 euros last year, primarily driven by higher gross profit in Mobile Access within Networks and Nokia Software, lower amortization of acquired intangible assets and continued progress related to its cost savings program. It was partially offset by higher investments in 5G R&D to accelerate.

Non-IFRS earnings per share were 0.01 euros, compared to a loss of 0.02 euros in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter were 4.9 billion euros down from 5.0 billion euros in the prior year. Non-IFRS net sales for the first-quarter declined to 4.9 billion euros from 5.1 billion euros last year.

On a constant currency basis, non-IFRS net sales decreased 4% and reported net sales decreased 3%. Excluding one-time licensing net sales, net sales decreased 2% on both a non-IFRS and reported basis. It reflected good operational performance and the competitiveness of offerings, given the negative impact of COVID-19 on the overall market environment.

Looking ahead, the company it is continuing to advance its 5G roadmap and product evolution, as planned, and its COVID-19 mitigation actions in R&D have been very successful. It believes it remains on track with its plans to drive progressive improvement over the course of 2020.

For fiscal 2020, Nokia now expects non-IFRS earnings per share to be 0.23 euros plus or minus 5 cents. Previously, it expected non-IFRS earnings per share to be 0.25 euros plus or minus 5 cents.

