US Markets

Nokia Q1 in profit, revenues miss consensus

Contributors
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Nokia Oyj on Thursday reported a 2% fall in first-quarter revenue that missed analysts' estimates, as it took a hit of about 200 million euros to its topline largely because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply in China.

Adds details throughout, CEO quote

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 56 44 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular