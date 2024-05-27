Nokia Progresses with Share Buyback Plan

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has announced the buyback of its shares on May 27, 2024, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program aimed at returning up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. A total of 371,889 shares were purchased on that day at an average price of 3.55 euros per share, amounting to a total cost of 1,319,946 euros. Following these transactions, Nokia now holds 94,872,265 of its own shares.

