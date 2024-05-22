Nokia Progresses With Share Buyback Plan

News & Insights

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced the purchase of 354,596 of its own shares at a weighted average price of €3.61 on May 22, 2024, as part of its €600 million share buyback program. The program, which aims to return cash to shareholders, began on March 20, 2024, and will run until December 18, 2024. Following the transaction, Nokia now holds 93,779,749 treasury shares.

