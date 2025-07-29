Nokia Powers PT Solusi Sinergi Digital's Undersea Cable To Expand Broadband Access Across Indonesia

(RTTNews) - PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk or Surge, a top digital infrastructure provider in Indonesia, has partnered with Nokia to deploy a new subsea optical network linking Jakarta and Singapore. This high-capacity connection will improve regional data center connectivity and help expand affordable broadband access to underserved areas across Indonesia, Nokia said in a statement.

The project is part of Surge's broader plan to extend fiber-based internet to 40 million households. Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) powers the system, delivering an initial capacity of 20.8 terabits and enabling ultra-fast services up to 800GE for major enterprise clients.

This solution is designed to be scalable and energy-efficient, supporting Surge's long-term growth while keeping operations cost-effective.

