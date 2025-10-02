Nokia Powers Data Center Connectivity in Singapore: Stock to Gain?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Telin, a major telecommunication company in Singapore, has opted to deploy Nokia solutions to boost data center connectivity in Singapore. The city-state has become a key epicenter of the data center expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. The location is favored by major hyperscalers owing to its strong digital ecosystem, infrastructure and stable political and economic environment. The country hosts major players such as AWS, Google and Microsoft.



Telin is a leading provider of high-speed interconnections to data centers across the island. During this venture with Nokia, Telin is aiming to elevate the data center network, ensure low-latency services and smoothly scale up to match the evolving customer requirements. Nokia is offering leading-edge pluggable coherent optical technology, the industry-leading 1830 GX compact modular platform and an open optical line system. This will not only boost Singapore’s existing data center framework but also enable it to match the requirements of growing AI workloads efficiently.



Per Mordor Intelligence Singapore data center market, which is valued at $366.2 million in 2025, is expected to reach $848.62 million by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.04%. Per Grand View Research, the global data center market is expected to witness a 11.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Nokia, with its comprehensive portfolio that includes data center switching, intra data center optics, data center gateway and optical data center interconnect, stands to gain from this trend.



Nokia is also witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. It is the only global supplier that is offering O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks. Nokia announced an expansion of its IP routing business into the data center market and highlighted that Apple was deploying its technology at its data centers.

Stocks to Consider

Ubiquiti Inc. UI offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.

Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY delivered an earnings surprise of 5.74% in the last reported quarter.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM delivered an earnings surprise of 83.33% in the last reported quarter.



CommScope’s comprehensive and differentiated portfolio enables it to maintain a dominant position in the communication infrastructure industry. With operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, CommScope is dedicated to developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence, which will be essential for the success of 5G technology.

