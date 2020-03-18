Nokia postpones April 8 AGM set to approve chairman

Nokia on Wednesday postponed its annual shareholders meeting which was scheduled for April 8 and set to approve the appointment of Sari Baldauf as chairman of the Finnish telecom equipment maker.

Nokia said in December it planned to appoint its former networks chief, Baldauf, 64, as chairman, to lead Nokia's fight against rivals in 5G Huawei and Ericsson.

Baldauf's appointment requires the approval of shareholders, but this week Finland started to close its borders and banned larger public gatherings as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Nokia said it would convene the annual general meeting as soon as it is practical to do so and called for measures to allow fully virtual general meetings.

Nokia was not available for immediate comment.

