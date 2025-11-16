Nokia Oyj (OM:NOKIA SEK) Price Target Increased by 12.61% to 62.77

The average one-year price target for Nokia Oyj (OM:NOKIA SEK) has been revised to 62,77 kr / share. This is an increase of 12.61% from the prior estimate of 55,74 kr dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36,58 kr to a high of 82,97 kr / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.89% from the latest reported closing price of 63,98 kr / share.

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Oyj. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOKIA SEK is 0.27%, an increase of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 596,839K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,614K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,575K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA SEK by 24.18% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 50,565K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA SEK by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 45,126K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA SEK by 11.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 34,700K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,042K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA SEK by 21.47% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 31,811K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,671K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA SEK by 19.13% over the last quarter.

