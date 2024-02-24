Nokia Oyj (ENXTPA:NOKIA) Price Target Increased by 6.28% to 4.03

The average one-year price target for Nokia Oyj (ENXTPA:NOKIA) has been revised to 4.03 / share. This is an increase of 6.28% from the prior estimate of 3.79 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.72 to a high of 6.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.83% from the latest reported closing price of 3.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Oyj. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOKIA is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 748,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 106,770K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,682K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 56.44% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 78,055K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,591K shares, representing an increase of 64.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 181.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,455K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 52,313K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,791K shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 42,248K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOKIA by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.