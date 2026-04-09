Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NOK) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 7.87

The average one-year price target for Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NOK) has been revised to $7.87 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of $6.89 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.09 to a high of $10.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.66% from the latest reported closing price of $9.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.12%, an increase of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.55% to 950,751K shares. The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nvidia holds 166,389K shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 99,477K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,986K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 32.00% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 91,943K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,330K shares , representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 47,321K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,425K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 36.15% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 33,687K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,887K shares , representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 7.08% over the last quarter.

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