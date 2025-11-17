Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NOK) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 6.60

The average one-year price target for Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NOK) has been revised to $6.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of $5.88 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.85 to a high of $8.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.89% from the latest reported closing price of $6.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Oyj - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.13%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 751,164K shares. The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 106,986K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,137K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 10.98% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 85,436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,160K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 80,330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,662K shares , representing an increase of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 43,425K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,942K shares , representing an increase of 33.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 36,887K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,528K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.