Nokia Oyj Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia Oyj has announced the buyback of its shares on May 22, 2024, as part of a share repurchase program initiated on March 20, 2024, aimed at returning up to 600 million euros to shareholders over two years. The company has purchased 354,596 shares at an average price of 3.61 euros per share, totaling 1,281,510 euros in value, with the first phase of the buyback plan reaching up to 300 million euros.

