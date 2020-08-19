Nokia Offers Automated Test Solution to Indonesia Carrier

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked an agreement with 3 Indonesia — a leading carrier in the Southeast Asian country — to optimize and expand the latter’s LTE network capabilities through an automated test solution. The Zero Drive Test solution will further enable Nokia to fulfill its environmental commitments for sustainable operations through zero-emission products, while offering improved network connectivity for superior user experience.



Contrary to manual drive tests for assessing network quality, coverage and capacity, the fully automated Zero Drive Test solution leverages Nokia’s AVA Cognitive Services, driven by AI, to augment network performance. It enables carriers to predict and promptly resolve potential network issues through an in-depth and detailed insight into the related metrics compared to conventional methods. This, in turn, reduces the carbon footprint through the removal of manual intervention activities while providing a comprehensive view of the network performance.



Notably, 3 Indonesia is the first firm in the Asia Pacific region to adopt such a highly accurate and efficient solution for network optimization. Riding on detailed data about network connectivity in congested locations or inside a building at different times of the day, the Indonesian mobile communication service provider is likely to optimize its network coverage to better serve customers.



With such coveted deals, Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



In addition, Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging0020state-of-the-art technology, the company is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications, and IoT.



The stock has declined 2.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 22.3%. Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent long-term growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.





Some similar-ranked stocks in the industry worth considering are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 45.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.8%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.