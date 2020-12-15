Nokia (NOK) Wins Nationwide 5G Deal From Proximus Luxembourg

Nokia Corporation NOK has secured a seven-year deal from Proximus Luxembourg for nationwide 5G coverage. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The Finland-based telecom equipment provider is replacing the incumbent radio vendor (name not disclosed) in the deal. The deployment is expected to begin in 2021.



Per the deal, Nokia will supply its AirScale Single RAN portfolio for indoor and outdoor coverage. This includes 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and AirScale radio access products. Nokia Software’s NetAct network management solution will manage the service provider’s networks.



Proximus Luxembourg has a spectrum in the 700Mhz band for low-latency communication and the 3.5Ghz band for dense urban coverage. The deal builds on Nokia’s long-standing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg and the Proximus Group.



In October, Nokia was selected by Proximus to upgrade the Mobile Radio Access network equipment for 5G in Belgium. Ericsson ERIC was chosen as Proximus’ main partner for the modernization of its Mobile Data Core network.



Nokia and Proximus Luxembourg will leverage their focus on innovation to accelerate the digitization of the country.



Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. The company has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.



To strengthen its market position, Nokia enables its customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets.



Nokia’s shares have gained 11.4% in the past year compared with 31.9% growth of the industry.







The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT and NIC EGOV, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.