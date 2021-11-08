Nokia (NOK) Upgrades Wavence Portfolio for More Capacity

Nokia Corp. NOK recently upgraded its Wavence product portfolio with indoor and outdoor backhaul solutions for mobile operators and mission-critical service providers.



The latest products cover all use cases including short-haul, long-haul, E-Band, and SDN, and offer a highly scalable, high-capacity solution.



The Wavence portfolio provides microwave in traditional bands and E-Band leveraging Nokia Bell Labs innovation. It delivers maximum efficiency enabled by carrier aggregation, including for all 5G backhaul use cases across different frequency bands.



Nokia’s shares have gained 58% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia’s new Wavence MSS-XE is an indoor Split Mount solution that addresses high-capacity coverage requirements and supports a range of installations. It hosts seven 10 gigabit Ethernet and four 1 gigabit ports for unparalleled capacity. It provides an edge aggregation capability for rural and suburban setups.



Nokia also introduced an enhanced edition of the UBT-T XP dual-carrier radio with a new dual-band option for the spectrum bands 6 GHz and 11 GHz. Designed for rural applications, the solutions provide maximum flexibility for interference mitigation and spectrum efficiency.



Further, Nokia unveiled a Simplified RAN Transport solution that complements the RAN with additional transport capabilities. This delivers service management and automation from RAN to core throughout the transport network.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made significant progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably.



Nokia is focused on its strategy that hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance end-to-end networks with its communications service provider customers. The second one is its relentless pursuit to expand network sales to select vertical markets. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. Fourthly, it aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



The company aims to expand its business into targeted, high-growth, and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Harmonic Inc. HLIT, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, and SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC. While Harmonic and Clearfield sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SeaChange carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average.



Clearfield pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average.



SeaChange delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.