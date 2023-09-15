Nokia (NOK) Upgrades Digital Learning Network in South Korea

Nokia Corporation NOK recently revealed that it has deployed its Optical LAN solution in 100 schools across the Gyeonggi-do region in South Korea to upgrade network infrastructure and enhance the digital learning experience. The upgrade allows institutions to conduct classes leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality, offering an immersive learning experience to students. Notably, the network enhancements can achieve an impressive 10G capability without the need to install additional cable. The greater scalability of the infrastructure enables rapid expansion of the capacity with relatively lower expenses.



The Finnish telecom enterprise has accomplished the deployment in association with its distribution partner network of Dongkuk Systems and Erum I&C. While Dongkuk has ensured a stable supply chain for efficient execution of the project, Erum I&C specializes in school networks, ensuring smooth product delivery, network design, deployment and system maintenance.



The initiative is part of the Korea Ministry of Education’s Green Smart School program. This program aims to create a smart learning environment and plans to expand it nationwide after the successful installation in the Gyeonggi-do region.



Efficient digital learning infrastructure is becoming increasingly important in the education sector as it brings greater accessibility, flexibility and personalization. It promotes inclusivity per diverse learning requirements and facilitates remote collaboration between teachers and students, even during catastrophic events such as pandemic.



Institutes are looking for a solution that will provide large-capacity transmission and ensure seamless cooperation between various teams to efficiently execute research work and daily learning activities. Nokia’s Optical LAN solution perfectly fits the bill with its ease of operations.



Nokia is providing a suite of technology, including Passive Optical LAN, Optical Line Terminal and Optical Network Terminal to significantly boost network performance, making it easier to conduct multimedia classes with large capacity requirements. The solution minimizes equipment and cabling-related expenses, optimizes power consumption and also allows customization of the solution for the specific networking needs of each school.



Over the past few quarters, Nokia is witnessing soft demand trends in the Asia Pacific region. The successful completion of the project will likely solidify its presence and foster business expansion in the region, potentially bolstering its revenues.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in key 5G markets. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing rapidly.



The stock has declined 17.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 10.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.