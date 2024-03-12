Nokia (NOK) Upgrades Broadband Infrastructure in Pennsylvania

Nokia Corporation NOK revealed that Service Electric Cablevision (“SECV”), a Pennsylvania-based cable operator, has opted to deploy Nokia’s 25 Gigabit PON (Passive Optical Network) Fiber solution across its footprint. SECV aims to offer fast Internet services to more than 200,000 homes by deploying an advanced fiber infrastructure.



Fiber networks are becoming the backbone of the modern telecom ecosystem. As more devices, applications and services become digitized and interconnected, there is rising demand for faster and more robust broadband services. SECV, one of the pioneers of deploying the world's first cable system in 1948, is seeking to upgrade its infrastructure to match this evolving demand pattern.



Successful implantation of Pennsylvania’s first 25G PON fiber to the home network will enable SECV to deliver ultrafast broadband services to end-users and solidify its position as the premier cable operator in the region. Nokia 25G PON is a cost-efficient solution powered by a Quillion chipset that facilitates smooth deployment with existing infrastructure. The value of 25G PON lies in its capability to offer huge symmetrical bandwidth capacity, empowering SECV to provide symmetrical 10Gb/s network services to households and enterprises.



Nokia solutions also pave the way for a seamless transition to future-proof technologies, such as 50G and 100G PON, per evolving market trends. The superior performance, reliability and scalability that 25G PON offers make it a lucrative choice compared to DOCSIS-based networks.



In addition, Nokia is also installing the SF-8M sealed fiber access node. It is the world’s first 25G PON capable node-based optical line terminal that will ensure consistent high-speed broadband services, even in a challenging outdoor environment.



It is pertinent to note that Nokia is witnessing major headwinds in its Fixed Networks portfolio. A slowdown in fiber investments in North America, owing to constrained spending behavior and inventory digestion, has impeded revenues from this segment in the past few quarters. However, the recent venture with SECV may partially reverse this declining trend.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. The company currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private.



The stock has declined 22.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 23.7%.



Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

