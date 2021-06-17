Nokia (NOK) Unveils Open Radio Access Network Center in Dallas

Nokia Corporation NOK has opened its first Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its office in Dallas, TX.



The state-of-the-art center will support the development of O-RAN compliant solutions.



This new facility underscores Nokia’s commitment toward O-RAN and Edge Cloud innovation. The Finland-based company plans to open similar facilities at its other global offices in the future.



Nokia is considered the first major global RAN vendor to join the Open RAN Policy Coalition. It aims to lead an open mobile future with strong network performance and security.



The center will provide a collaborative working environment to perform tests for launching O-RAN compliant solutions. Initially, it will focus on the Open Fronthaul Interface and near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller, which will help automate and optimize the network.



The center has been built with a range of test tools to ensure a collaborative and confidential test environment. It provides work area isolation of vendor personnel and equipment through access controls and network segregation.



Nokia’s C-Band portfolio supports 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, cloud-based implementations and O-RAN products.



The company is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. It is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership.



Nokia’s shares have gained 30.5% in the past six months compared with 3.1% growth of the industry.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

