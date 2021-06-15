Nokia (NOK) Unveils DDoS Threat Insights From Deepfield Analysis

With the growing adoption of unrestricted Internet services and IoT devices, majority of the tech companies are facing a tough time tackling the challenges associated with malicious cyber activities. In a bid to provide a clearer picture of the current scenario, Nokia Corporation NOK recently disclosed its global DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) traffic analysis for the period between January 2020 and May 2021.



The in-depth analysis was provided by Nokia Deepfield, an innovative platform that correlates large data sets from the network on a real-time basis on the back of Deepfield Cloud Genome feed and gathers useful insights, thereby giving a holistic view of the network management. The DDoS traffic study scrutinized the overall changes in the Internet traffic pattern and is based on a global sample of Content Delivery Networks and companies providing residential broadband services.



Notably, there has been a drastic surge in the service provider traffic accompanied with a radical shift in consumption patterns, owing to the demand for crucial broadband connectivity in the COVID-19 situation. Despite the presence of a streamlined infrastructure, it was observed that Nokia Deepfield faced more than 100% increase in daily DDoS traffic from January 2020 to May 2021.



Per the report, majority of the global DDoS attacks emerge in less than 50 hosting companies and regional providers. These extensive DDoS threats are immensely detrimental to the day-to-day operational activities of the organization and can cause considerable damage to the connectivity framework and service availability on a large scale, thereby leading to losses worth millions of dollars.



Hence, in order to combat such hurdles, Nokia Deepfield Defender is considered the perfect solution to safeguard the entire network against the evolving ecosystem of DDoS threats and attacks. Markedly, it is equipped with auto-mitigation functionality, and enables optimization and streamlining of security workflows with utmost flexibility.



With accurate detection capability, the cost-effective and scalable technology capitalizes on the power of high-performance IP networks combined with real time big data analytics to protect network operators and cloud builders against any potential security risks. This helps in bolstering the overall network performance on the virtue of its multi-dimensional insights.



As an integral component of Nokia Deepfield portfolio, the Deepfield Defender creates peacetime traffic models and raises DDoS threat alerts, thanks to the machine learning algorithm. Driven by such robust characteristics, Nokia Deepfield is favored by several service providers and webscale companies for automatically securing subscribers and next-gen devices from primary DDoS sources on the back of an intelligent approach.



Moving forward, Nokia intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. It is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. With 165 commercial 5G deals and 66 live 5G operator networks, the company is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Further, it intends to expand its business into high-growth vertical markets to address expansion opportunities.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 36.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. While Cambium sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aviat Networks and Clearfield carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.3%, on average.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.8%, on average.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.