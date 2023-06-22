Nokia (NOK) Unveils AI-Powered 5G Solutions for Mobile Networks

Nokia Corporation NOK unveiled a range of AI-powered, high-performance solutions to enhance its industry-leading AirScale baseband portfolio. The solutions will support mobile networks with cutting-edge AI capability, enabling them to effectively match exponential traffic growth and establish a sustainable network infrastructure that offers enhanced capacity and performance.



The newly introduced product suite consists of two next-generation 5G advanced baseband capacity cards, namely Levante and Lodos, powered by the latest ReefShark System on Chip technology. Levante, an ultra-performance 4G/5G capacity card, enables significantly larger site configurations, showcasing its remarkable scalability. It reduces power consumption by approximately 60%. Lodos, a high-performance 4G/5G capacity card, also provides higher scalability and boasts around 30% lower power consumption.



In addition, Nokia introduced a new network management and optimization solution called MantaRay, which utilizes AI and ML capabilities to efficiently facilitate cognitive RAN (Radio Access Network) operations. The MantaRay portfolio solutions support Nokia’s future platform for Purpose-built RAN, Cloud RAN and core network management. With its powerful AI and cognitive capabilities, this solution can accelerate the transformation of mobile networks.



Nokia also launched an ultra-performance baseband control card, Ponente, which is capable of delivering high-speed site connectivity, with up to 100% higher throughput. The solution is equipped with Trusted Platform Module technology, ensuring enhanced security measures. It also enables seamless migration to 5G Standalone architecture and 5G Advanced technologies and significantly lowers power consumption by around 80%, contributing to environmental sustainability.



Nokia is strengthening its radio portfolio for Cloud RAN and O-RAN by introducing Pandion multiband remote radio heads. It also launched Shikra, which are compact micro remote radio heads, well suited for delivering greater capacity and coverage in street-level environments where space is limited, such as in some urban densely populated locations.



All the solutions are O-RAN and Cloud RAN compatible, ensuring smooth integration with the latest advancements in 5G and future technologies. The company’s strong emphasis on innovation and portfolio expansion accentuates Nokia’s strong research and development foundation. These efforts will likely strengthen the company’s position in the wireless equipment market and boost business expansion.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



The stock has declined 11.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 3.6%.



Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter. Viasat designs, develops and markets advanced digital satellite telecommunications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment. The company serves its high-bandwidth, high-performance communications solutions to the public, as well as military, enterprises and government enterprises.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

