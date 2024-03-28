Nokia (NOK), Transworld Team Up for High-Capacity Optical Network

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Transworld Associates, a prominent submarine fiber optic network provider in Pakistan, opted to deploy Nokia’s industry-leading optical transport solution suite. The solutions will be instrumental in constructing a new optical network system linking Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. With this recent submarine capacity expansion initiative, TWA is aiming to set a new benchmark for connectivity in the region.



Nokia’s solution suite includes 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms. The solution effectively manages large volumes of data and optimizes network performance to meet TWA's growing bandwidth requirements. Along with boasting high capacity, it reduces power consumption per bit, contributing to environmental sustainability. In addition, Nokia’s CDC-F architecture will ensure flexibility and resilience in the network infrastructure, enabling TWA to address evolving client demand trends.



With the growing proliferation of digital activities in the region, data centers are witnessing a substantial surge in data traffic. The new optical network system will deliver a capacity of 9.2Tb/s, effectively matching the fast connectivity demand in the area.



Moreover, TWA also introduces the region's first 400Gbps per lambda transmission across a subsea system built on Nokia's PSE-Vs technology. These advancements will empower enterprises, service providers and webscalers to harness the potential of high-speed networks, streamline operations and open up new commercial opportunities.



Nokia's optical networks portfolio is experiencing significant headwinds in the Asia-Pacific. However, the recent venture with TWA will likely bolster Nokia’s presence and improve prospects in the region. In the Optical Networks segment, Nokia’s actively expanding capabilities of its PSE-6s solutions. In a recent live network trial, the solution set a new record of 800 Gbps transmission on a single wavelength over 6,600 km. The company's strong emphasis on expanding its portfolio and fostering innovation bodes well for its long-term growth trajectory.



The stock has lost 24% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 16.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

