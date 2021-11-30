Nokia (NOK) to Upgrade Shinsegae I&C's Network in South Korea

Nokia Corp. NOK recently announced that Shinsegae I&C, a leading retail tech company in South Korea, will upgrade its Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS)-Virtual Private Network (VPN) transport network with Nokia’s IP/MPLS solution for better network performance.



Per the deal, Nokia has upgraded Shinsegae I&C’s network, enabling it to offer superior services to its customers from November 2021.



Nokia secured the contract after its solution proved high performance and optimal network stability during the testing phase.



Nokia’s shares have gained 38.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.5%.

Shinsegae I&C will upgrade the leased line infrastructure to an IP-MPLS network, connecting 150 branches across the country to its data center in Kimpo. Nokia’s industry-leading solutions will help Shinsegae I&C provide enhanced services to its users.



Nokia’s IP/MPLS technology will simplify Shinsegae I&C’s network operations for greater efficiency across all sites. With an improved VPN, Shinsegae I&C’s users will be able to experience robust branch connectivity.



Nokia’s solution includes 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabrics and Nuage Networks from its 7850 Network Services Gateway for SD-WAN.



The 7220 Interconnect Router and the Nuage Networks solution are used for Shinsegae I&C’s backup SD-WAN network over the Internet. The network will be able to carry high-quality voice and video traffic and ensure better network performance for its retail operations.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably.



The company aims to expand its business into targeted, high-growth, and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



