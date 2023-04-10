Nokia (NOK) to Upgrade Network Infrastructure of Zain Jordan

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Zain selected its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment to modernize the latter’s network infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation across Jordan. The Finland-based telecom giant assisted Zain with its cutting-edge technology in several regions, including Saudi Arabia and this agreement ensures the expansion of that long-standing business partnership.



Under the multiyear agreement, Nokia will supply AirScale Baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products powered by ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology. The ReefShark technology reduces power consumption while enhancing capacity and coverage.



With its advanced 5G solutions supported by a comprehensive AirScale Baseband and Radio portfolio, Nokia is willing to help Zain minimize the digital divide and enhance socio-economic inclusion nationwide with fast, reliable and uninterrupted connectivity. Fast and dependable connectivity improves residence access to adequate healthcare facilities and financial services. It also empowers students with greater digital learning experience and help reduce the digital inequality in the remote regions. This agreement will strengthen Nokia’s position in the wireless equipment market and will likely ensure further commercial expansion.



Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations through easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. It is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



It has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking.



The stock has declined 8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 8.5%.



Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



