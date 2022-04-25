Nokia (NOK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nokia NOK is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 205.2%, on average.



The Finland-based telecom equipment provider is expected to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues due to supply-chain constraints and headwinds in the Mobile Networks segment.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Nokia extended its partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. NOK was selected by Capital Online, a cloud computing service provider headquartered in Beijing, to upgrade its IP backbone network to complete the company’s Network 2.0 plan.



Nokia was selected by WINDTRE in Italy to deploy a high-performance optical backbone. It was selected by GO Malta as its sole partner for a nationwide 5G RAN rollout.



In the first quarter, Nokia inked a deal with Zain KSA to expand the operator’s digital infrastructure and enhance its network capabilities covering all regions of the Kingdom. The company was selected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison as the principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia.



Nokia was selected by Equideum Health to help the U.S.-based company jointly develop and deliver healthcare use-cases by using NOK’s Data Marketplace solution delivered through its Software-as-a-Service model. The company extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska to include the modernization of the operator’s radio network infrastructure and rollout of 5G services.



Nokia was selected to work with Vodafone on the evolution of the software-defined network manager and controller services for the company’s multi-access fixed network technology. Nokia’s Core networking products were selected by Orange to help the operator deliver advanced 5G services and better network performance in France and other European countries. These developments are likely to have aided Nokia’s performance in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $5,921 million, which indicates a decline of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 7 cents, suggesting a decrease of 12.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nokia. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Nokia’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, as both are pegged at 7 cents.

Nokia Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Nokia Corporation price-eps-surprise | Nokia Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Westlake Corporation WLK is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 3. Westlake has an Earnings ESP of +17.30% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. CPSI is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 3. Computer Programs has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #1.



EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC has an Earnings ESP of +66.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. EnLink is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

