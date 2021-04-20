Nokia (NOK) to Provide Private 5G to KATCH Network in Japan

Nokia Corporation NOK has been chosen by KATCH Network to provide 5G standalone private wireless networking across the Aichi Prefecture in Japan.



KATCH provides cable TV, Internet and telecommunications services in Aichi. It now plans to offer autonomous industrial-grade private wireless networks for businesses.



The operator will streamline 5G private wireless deployment in the region, which is the center of high-tech manufacturing in Japan. This will enable the automotive and industrial sectors to deploy IoT and AI for better productivity and safety.



With Nokia’s 5G expertise, KATCH will be able to help Aichi-based manufacturers to benefit from secure and high-bandwidth networking. This will deliver the superfast connectivity and low latency that are crucial for the Fourth Industrial Revolution use cases.



KATCH will begin the commercial launch of its private wireless network in the second quarter of 2022. The full deployment will have more than 100 cell sites.



Nokia’s private wireless networking provides manufacturers with the scale and coverage required to boost their digital transformation. Nokia has more than 260 enterprise customers, of which at least 40 have used 5G. The company aims to accelerate its product roadmap and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



The company has deployed business-critical networks to more than 1,550 customers in different sectors all over the world. Enterprises across industries are leveraging Nokia’s experience to build the most advanced IP, optical and wireless networks. Nokia currently has 160 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers.



To strengthen its leading position in the market, Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency.



Nokia’s shares have gained 24.1% in the past year compared with 65% growth of the industry.







Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks CMBM, Micron Technology MU and Etsy ETSY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.



Micron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



Etsy delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.8%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.