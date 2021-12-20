Nokia (NOK) to Power Elisa's 5G Network Transition in Finland

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a deal with Elisa Estonia to deploy the carrier’s 5G services in Finland and enable a seamless transition from its existing 4G infrastructure to the superfast 5G technology. The five-year deal for an undisclosed amount will enable Nokia to operate as the sole 5G vendor for Elisa Estonia and work collaboratively with it to deploy premium digital services in the near future.



Elisa Estonia operates as a subsidiary of Elisa Finland, which offers telecommunications and digital services to more than 2.8 million customers in Finland, Estonia and international markets. Per the deal, Nokia will provide 5G RAN (radio access network) solutions from its leading AirScale portfolio for extensive dense urban area coverage. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with a low cost of ownership. These can be easily upgraded through a software update, thereby reducing network complexity. The deal will leverage Nokia’s RAN solutions to offer a seamless migration from 4G to 5G as Elisa Finland intends to decommission its 3G network by 2023 while aiming for a 5G rollout in 2022 following the completion of its spectrum auction early next year.



Nokia had earlier deployed its 5G liquid cooling base station solution — AirScale Base Station — to help Elisa Finland curtail its power consumption and CO2 emissions. The innovative product underscored Nokia’s commitment to combat climate change and make networking businesses more sustainable, especially at a time when network operators tend to shift toward experience-driven and automated operations to achieve significant cost savings. The current contract further reinforces its long-standing business relationship with the Finland-based carrier.



By unlocking network efficiencies with common operability, software delivery and increased hardware sharing, Nokia has reduced the total cost of ownership for mobile operators. The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale product is growing fast. Deploying its industry-leading software, 5G RAN and IP-Backhaul solutions for this project, Nokia will help Elisa Estonia tap the enormous potential of 5G to drive innovation in Finland.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things (IoT).



The company facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has inked more than 183 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



The stock has gained 54.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 21.2%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A better-ranked stock in the industry is Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Clearfield delivered an earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 68.2% since January 2021. Over the past year, Clearfield has gained a solid 177.5%.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 35.4% over the past year. Qualcomm is likely to benefit in the long run from solid 5G traction and a surge in demand for essential products that are the building blocks of digital transformation in the cloud economy.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 15.1%. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.

