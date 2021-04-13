Nokia (NOK) to Power China Mobile's Deployment of Cloud

Nokia Corp. NOK has announced that China Mobile Cloud will deploy Nuage Networks’ Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solution for the nationwide deployment of its public cloud service. China Mobile Cloud is the subsidiary of China Mobile, the leading mobile telecom service provider.



Nokia’s Nuage Networks provides SDN solutions that enable managed service providers and cloud providers to deliver public cloud services to enterprise customers. The SDN solutions deliver policy-based automation across the network, from user to workload.



Nuage Networks’ Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) is an SDN solution that provides network virtualization and advanced automation across any telco cloud data center infrastructure. The VCS solution will provide network automation across networks and clouds for customers to build secure virtual private clouds.



Nokia has partnered with China Mobile Cloud since 2015 with China Mobile Cloud’s public and private cloud services running on Nuage Networks’ SDN solution. VCS is a software solution that can be deployed over any existing data center network environment.



The VCS solution includes an SDN controller, software switch, SDN gateway, firewall, load balancer and VPN. It will provide inter-virtual private cloud connectivity, fully automated data center interconnection, Firewall as a Service and Bare Metal as a Service for non-virtualized workloads.



Through this SDN solution, China Mobile Cloud’s customers will be able to create dynamic virtual networks. Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations. Its solutions offer easy programmability and flexible automation that are needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency.



Nokia is focused on its strategy that hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance end-to-end networks with its communications service provider customers. The second one is based on its relentless pursuit to expand network sales to select vertical markets. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. The fourth pillar aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



Nokia’s shares have gained 20.8% in the past year compared with 57.6% growth of the industry.







Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ubiquiti UI, Cambium Networks CMBM and Micron Technology MU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.



Micron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.