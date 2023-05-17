Nokia (NOK) to Power Belgium's First Nationwide Drone Network

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked an agreement with Citymesh to provide the Nokia Drone Networks platform across Belgium. The first-of-its-kind contract with the regional telecom operator will equip the first responders with a 5G automated drone grid for prompt response backed by accurate data.



Powered by public and private 4G/LTE and 5G networks, Nokia Drone Networks is an end-to-end solution comprising drones, docking stations, ground control stations and add-on equipment such as a dual gimbal camera. With about 70 Drone-in-a-Box units, the turnkey solution improves situational awareness by collecting data and information to meet business needs related to security and mission-critical applications in public safety.



The drones are deployed across 35 emergency zones across Belgium and will effectively handle more than 2 million calls a year historically received by the emergency services on average. Operating 24/7, pilots will be able to remotely dispatch drones from docking stations strategically located across the country. The high-definition and AI-enhanced thermal imaging cameras will enable the drones to capture real-time aerial footage, such as smoke plumes, fire parameters and the location of people. These aerial images are transferred to control centers even before emergency teams leave for an effective plan of action to save lives and limit damage to affected assets and natural resources.



The drones can be customized for specific operations and be equipped with other payloads such as loudspeakers, searchlights or customizable sensors for smoke, motion and radiation by utilizing the Nokia payload development kit. It offers an all-encompassing solution that can lower operational costs while boosting value by automating security and inspection workflows.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and the Internet of Things.



Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. The company remains focused on building a robust, scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has inked more than 286 commercial 5G contracts across the globe.



The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud, and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



