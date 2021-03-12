Nokia (NOK) to Modernize 'K' LINE Network for Shipping Services

Nokia Corporation NOK has been chosen by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (‘K’ LINE) to provide a 4G/LTE Field Area Network (FAN) solution for its LNG-powered car carrier — CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN.



Nokia has deployed networks to more than 1,500 customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing and public sector segments. The Finland-based company has deployed above 260 private wireless networks for large enterprise customers, of which 40 have incorporated 5G.



Headquartered in Japan, ‘K’ LINE is a logistics company that operates various fleets for marine transportation needs globally, including land transportation and warehousing businesses. The Multiprotocol Label Switching-based network will provide ’K’ LINE with a FAN platform that delivers high-speed and encrypted wireless communications between ship and shore. It will enable new digital services such as CCTV and high-speed data transfer for remote monitoring of work and visual inspection.



‘K’ LINE plans to accelerate the utilization of advanced digital technologies that enable world-class shipping services. With Nokia’s 4G network, it will be able to communicate more effectively during berthing. The new network provides a platform for enhanced productivity and safety.



This is the first Nokia 4G FAN deployment in Japan, bringing it to a new market following its successful deployment in mining sites, electric grids and ports. The solution comprises Nokia 7705 SAR-Hm LTE router for on-board installation and Nokia 7705 SAR-8 for use onshore. The router pairing supports video and data transfer from the ship’s onboard CCTV and IT systems over LTE connections, when in port.



All data is protected by Nokia’s Network Group Encryption. The domestic communication lines will be provided by KDDI Corporation. The system integration will be provided by KCCS Mobile Engineering Co., Ltd. Apart from enhancing its operational efficiency and industrial safety, the deployment of FAN will advance ‘K’ LINE’s digital transformation.



To strengthen its leading position in the market, Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency.



Nokia has foothold in all 5G early adopter markets. It currently has 146 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers. The company aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



Nokia's shares have gained 49.6% in the past year compared with 65.5% growth of the industry.







Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

