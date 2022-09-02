Nokia (NOK) to Develop Optical Transport Network in Austria

Nokia Corporation NOK has been selected by leading infrastructure and utility company, Energie AG Oberosterreich, to develop an optical transport network in Upper Austria covering 18 sites.

NOK’s extensive portfolio of optical networking software and hardware comprises Nokia’s Network Service Platform alongside Nokia 1830 PSS platform, powered by its Photonic Service Engine. These will play a pivotal role during the process of development of the high-speed optical network.

Austria-based Energie AG’s fiber optic access provides up to 6.4 Terabits per second of aggregated traffic speed. The capacity of the new transport network can be amplified to 10 Terabits per second, offering Energie AG a lot of scope to grow its customer base.

Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprise into smart virtual networks by forming a single network for all services, amalgamating fixed broadband and mobile and finally routing IP and optical networks with services and software to manage them. The company’s installed base of high-capacity AirScale product, which allows customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing at an accelerated pace. Nokia’s contract with Energie AG is a win-win deal for both and will likely augment revenues while strengthening their market position.

Nokia’s C-Band portfolio supports 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, Open RAN products and cloud-based implementations. The company is changing the way people communicate and connect with each other by including ultra-broadband access, seamless transition to 5G technology, cloud applications and the Internet of Things and Software and IP Defined Networking.



Nokia is focused on four strategic priorities. The first priority is to be a leader in the high-performance end-to-end network with its communications service provider customers. The second priority is its constant pursuit to grow network sales to precise vertical markets, specifically public sector, transportation, energy, extra-large enterprises and webscale players. Creating new licensing and business opportunities in the consumer ecosystem is the third priority. The fourth and final priority is to build up a strong standalone software business.

The stock has lost 17.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.1%. Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

