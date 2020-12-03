Nokia (NOK) to Deploy Private 5G for Research in Germany

Nokia Corporation NOK has announced that it will deploy industrial-grade 5G standalone private wireless networking for the 5G Transfer Center for small and medium-sized companies (5G4KMU) project in Germany. The project spans five leading research centers in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg.



Nokia has more than 220 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which more than 30 are 5G. It had earlier announced 5G private wireless deployments that include Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa Technik and Toyota Production Engineering. The company’s 5G portfolio is gaining traction among enterprise customers that make up about 12% of its 5G deals.



In this project, private wireless networks will be used to help companies develop novel 5G-based products and business models. Once completed, it will comprise the largest 5G campus-based networking deployment for research and academia in the country.



The networks, deployed in partnership with Smart Mobile Labs AG (the largest 5G system integrator in Germany), will be based on Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) 5G platform. The platform provides secure high-bandwidth, low-latency private networking, local edge computing capabilities and a host of applications.



5G4KMU is the outcome of cooperation among some major research institutes that leverage their expertise across manufacturing, automation, industrial engineering, healthcare and Industry 4.0. Smart Mobile Labs is providing deployment and integration services to deliver the Nokia DAC solution.



A private 4.9/5G wireless network provides the connectivity that enterprises need to support their critical applications within industrial sites and field area networks. Nokia’s DAC platform is a private wireless network solution with analytics capabilities that help boost the digital transformation of businesses.



Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. The company has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.



To strengthen its market position, Nokia enables its customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets.



Nokia’s shares have gained 17.6% in the past year compared with 40.4% growth of the industry.









The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, United States Cellular USM and NIC EGOV, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.



NIC delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.