Nokia (NOK) to Deploy Optical Backbone for WINDTRE in Italy

Nokia Corporation NOK has been selected by WINDTRE to deploy a high-performance optical backbone at the core of its network infrastructure.



Based in Italy, WINDTRE is a telecommunications company that provides integrated mobile, fixed telephony and Internet services.



Nokia’s photonic solution will help WINDTRE address the growing demand for superfast connectivity and deliver high-capacity services to business customers.



Nokia’s solution will help WINDTRE provide next-generation broadband services to consumer and business customers. WINDTRE will benefit from the cost-effective and resilient optical network.



The new backbone will be able to re-route traffic as needed, providing the robustness required in the business-critical part of the infrastructure.



Nokia’s coherent technology solutions will provide WINDTRE with a massive capacity that grows as subscriber demand increases.



The solution will leverage Nokia’s fifth-generation PSE-V super-coherent chipset to support programmable line rates up to 600G on a pure photonic infrastructure. The PSE-V powers the next generation of Nokia’s high-capacity transponders, packet-optical switches and subsea terminal platforms.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation.



