Nokia (NOK) to Boost WorldLink's Internet Service in Nepal

Nokia Corp. NOK recently announced that its Wi-Fi Beacon 1.1 mesh access point has been deployed by WorldLink Communications to provide an exceptional home Wi-Fi experience for subscribers.



WorldLink is the largest broadband Internet service provider in Nepal. This initiative strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies.



The service will be offered through WorldLink’s Photon Internet, which boasts a 300 Mbps speed for home and enterprise customers. The Beacon 1.1 uses Nokia’s Wi-Fi Mesh technology to overcome barriers to deliver excellent Internet connectivity for every device at home.



Nokia’s shares have gained 47.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 26.8%.

With Nokia’s Beacon 1.1, WorldLink’s customers are likely to benefit from a reliable and fast indoor coverage. The solution will also enable the service provider to offer innovative services like home automation with the Internet of Things.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably.



The company aims to expand its business into targeted, high-growth, and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



Nokia is focused on its strategy that hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance end-to-end networks with its communications service provider customers. The second one is its relentless pursuit to expand network sales to select vertical markets. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. Fourthly, it aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



