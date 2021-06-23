Nokia (NOK) to Boost Uninett's Network Capacity in Norway

Nokia Corporation NOK has announced that it will provide high-capacity optical network solutions to Uninett, Norway’s national research and education network. This will help Uninett expand the fiber infrastructure in the northern part of the country.



The expansion is primarily driven by EISCAT Scientific Association’s extreme capacity needs for ionosphere and upper atmosphere 3D research in the Northern region.



Uninett provides modern connectivity infrastructure that includes nationwide fiber network access. The organization is part of GÉANT, the pan-European data network for the research and education community. It caters to the needs of the community by providing bandwidth capacity, scalability and data security.



Nokia’s optical transport solutions will enable multi-disciplined research, including geophysical sensing and sustainable resource exploration. It also has a multi-year framework agreement to supply solutions to GÉANT’s member networks.



Nokia’s solution is based on its 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect platform that enables Data Center Interconnect applications. Leveraging Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine processors, the solution can be scaled from 100 Gbps to 600 Gbps per channel.



Nokia’s photonic transport and switching solution will help boost scientific and industrial research among organizations. The Finland-based company is likely to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity.



