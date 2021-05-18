Nokia (NOK) to Boost PLDT & Smart's Network in Philippines

Nokia Corporation NOK has announced that it will supply its Digital Operations software, cloud infrastructure software and AirFrame servers to boost the nationwide network of PLDT and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications.



PLDT is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines. Nokia’s solutions will also standardize PLDT and Smart’s virtualization environment for multi-vendor applications.



The deployment will enable PLDT and Smart to improve their integrated network’s efficiency and reduce operating costs for delivering innovative services. Nokia will deploy its Digital Operations software to automate the round-trip lifecycle management of network functions.



Nokia will standardize PLDT and Smart’s Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure across the South Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao regions. This Finland-based company will deploy applications, operations and network management solutions.



PLDT and Smart aim to deliver an exceptional customer experience while adding new offerings to complement their market-leading services. With the deployment of Nokia’s solutions, the companies are likely to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction.



Nokia is on track to deliver on its three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. The company is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. It aims to expand its business into high-growth vertical markets to address development opportunities.



