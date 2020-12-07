Nokia (NOK) to Boost Metrotel Fiber Network With Cloud Platforms

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has joined forces with a telecommunications service provider — Metrotel — to deploy its avant-garde Altiplano cloud platform in various parts of Argentina with high-speed fiber optic connectivity. The advanced network solution, built on passive optical network technology, is expected to benefit nearly 40,000 users with a shared fiber infrastructure.



It will also enable service providers to establish a zero-touch network on the back of absolute flexibility and programmability required to control access networks from the cloud. The latest move comes as a boon, especially at a time when majority of the service providers are shifting toward automated network operations for an advanced 5G ecosystem.



With more than 25 years of industry experience, Metrotel primarily caters to corporate customers ranging from small and medium sized enterprises to large organizations with best-in-class Internet, telephony and IT solutions, among other services. Further, the company develops state-of-the-art telco products and solutions in different business areas with competitive advantages, thereby emerging as a reliable and differentiated alternative to the market leaders.



Aspiring to establish itself as a broadband wholesaler, the Argentina-based telco will capitalize on Nokia’s Lightspan fiber access nodes as part of the collaboration to power Metrotel’s 4,000 kilometre of fiber networks, spanning from Greater Buenos Aires to Neuquén, with greater scalability. Metrotel will utilize this cost-effective broadband technology to enhance the connectivity infrastructure of media, financial services and government sectors with a fully operational fiber optic network.



As more and more fixed network operators migrate toward cloud platforms, Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller serves as the ultimate platform to visualize, automate and optimize the network with a wide range of tools such as service assurance and task center applications. The virtualized access platform is equipped with a unified management interface, which increases business agility and enables incremental investments in new services while optimizing operational expenditures with reduced time-consuming manual interventions and automated network operations.



The solution, designed for Software-Defined Networking (SDN), simplifies IT and operations support system integration with flexible programming of the access network. Metrotel will also capitalize on Nokia’s Cloud Acceleration Professional Services to ease the overall integration process of the Altiplano cloud platform in its cloud infrastructure. With proven methodologies, the platform generates new revenue opportunities and covers hybrid virtual-legacy networks, thereby ensuring a seamless transition to SDN-enabled networking. That said, the revamped network provided by Nokia will not only bolster 5G deployments across Argentina but also streamline Metrotel’s evolution to cloud networking to benefit its business customers.



Currently, Nokia is focused on developing its 5G portfolio on the back of its technological prowess. The Finnish equipment vendor is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which help operators enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position it as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Nokia’s shares have gained 17.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 43.8% in the past year. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD. While Aviat Networks and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Clearfield carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Ubiquiti pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Clearfield pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 44.3%, on average.

