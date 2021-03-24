Nokia (NOK) Ties Up With ClearWorld for Smart City Solutions

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a reseller agreement with ClearWorld to offer smart city solutions across the United States. The deal with the alternate energy systems provider will facilitate the company to provide a comprehensive portfolio of smart urban infrastructure solutions to various cities.



Per the deal, Nokia will sell ClearWorld’s smart poles as part of its smart city offering to provide a sustainable, resilient, and redundant power source for uninterrupted power supply to keep critical infrastructure and networks live through power outages and natural disasters. The solar wrapped poles further reduce utility operating and maintenance costs and boast built-in IoT capabilities. Leveraging such unique capabilities, the telecommunications equipment provider can deploy 4G and 5G radios on the poles for seamless connectivity options as well as for innovative IoT-based city services.



The smart poles can be installed in various locations such as parks, parking lots and roadways, supporting diverse applications including video analytics, Wi-Fi access points, smart lighting, gun-shot detection and license plate reading. Such infrastructure solutions are likely to pave the way for intelligent, integrated city platforms that utilize 5G, industrial IoT and machine learning technologies to provide foundations for safe and secure urban innovations.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 146 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of the company have gained 29.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 81.1%.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat delivered a positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clearfield delivered a positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.