Nokia (NOK) Tests Sustainable Networking Solutions in Japan

Nokia Corporation NOK recently conducted a trial with Japan-based telecommunications operator KDDI to test the efficacy of sustainable networking solutions in a concerted effort to combat adverse climatic changes. The tests are likely to sow the seeds for large-scale use of environment-friendly networking solutions by carriers in order to reduce their operating costs and contribute to the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives.



Notably, traditional air-coolants utilized in the base stations are quite noisy and require regular maintenance for filter change and re-filling of gases. Nokia’s Liquid Cooling solution aims to eliminate this drawback by capturing heat where it is produced and converting it into liquid. This maintenance-free and virtually silent cooling solution reduces carbon dioxide emission by more than 70% compared to similar such available devices in the market, making it an ideal choice for large residential areas with several occupants.



The trial further aims to test the functionality of a heat reuse option in baseband cooling system that could lead to a potential reduction of 80% in harmful carbon dioxide emissions. Markedly, the Nokia AVA for Energy Efficiency solution, which is also being tested by KDDI, leverages AI to lower energy bills by up to 20% by dynamically adapting energy consumption to traffic levels. With the successful execution of such trials, the company intends to act responsibly for developing environment-friendly solutions in its quest for cutting harmful emissions by 50% between 2019 and 2030, as part of its updated science-based climate change targets.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 146 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of the company have gained 17.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 42.1%.



