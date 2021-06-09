Nokia (NOK) Tests 5G mmWave Network With Qualcomm & US Cellular

Nokia Corporation NOK has joined forces with Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and United States Cellular Corporation USM to successfully conduct a field trial of 5G mmWave solution in a commercial network. The test results are likely to sow the seeds of an extended 5G coverage across rural areas with improved connectivity and low latency features.



Leveraging Nokia’s AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz band, the trial was conducted on US Cellular’s commercial network in Grand Island, NE, utilizing Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module. The tests were undertaken in multiple locations to gauge the efficacy under different scenarios, measuring distance, throughput and latency in each instance to get a comprehensive picture.



The trials achieved an extended range of more than 10 km over mmWave with average download speed of about 1 Gbps and uplink speed of approximately 57 Mbps. With the rapid adoption of wireless products and services, 5G mmWave serves as a transformative technology that delivers superior network performance with an enhanced customer experience. This disruptive platform is primarily known for low latency connectivity and cost-effective network capacity, which makes it all the more worthwhile among mobile operators and subscribers. As 5G mmWave continues to gain solid traction in mobile networks, it is expanding into new use cases for indoor/outdoor and smart campus deployments as well. This, in turn, is likely to bridge the digital divide and make 5G more pervasive across the country.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale product, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Nokia’s mmWave portfolio offers a wide range of deployment options, providing operators some flexibility in ensuring service continuity across different business environments. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. It is the only global supplier, which is offering O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks. Nokia intends to accelerate strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs to fend off competition from rival firms. This, in turn, positions it well to achieve sustainable and profitable growth and expand its business into high-growth vertical markets for technology leadership.



