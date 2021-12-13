Nokia (NOK), Teletalk to Deploy First 5G Network in Bangladesh

Nokia Corp. NOK has been selected by Teletalk Bangladesh to deploy the first 5G network in the South Asian country.



Teletalk is the only state-owned GSM, 3G, LTE and 5G-based mobile phone operator in Bangladesh.



The initiative aligns with the government’s digital ambitions to drive automation and Industry 4.0 in the country. The 5G network will bring faster speed and lower latency, supporting the transformation of virtually every industry.



Initially, Nokia will provide equipment from its ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio. It will also supply its high-performance 64TRX AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antennas to cover all deployment settings.



Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Teletalk, covering the deployment of 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. It also supplies transport and core solutions, and inked a network modernization deal.



Teletalk is upgrading its network to support rural areas with digital tools and launch the 5G service in the major cities. With a state-of-the-art network, Teletalk aims to deliver superior communications services to its customers. The initiative will help the operator attract subscribers in the rural region and reduce churn in the urban areas.



Nokia currently has 204 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers worldwide. It is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio.



The company has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow. Nokia aims to expand its business into targeted and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



