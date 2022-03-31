Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $5.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology company had gained 3.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.92 billion, down 3.24% from the year-ago period.

NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $25.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.55% and -1.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Nokia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nokia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.42.

Also, we should mention that NOK has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.