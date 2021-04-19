Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had gained 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NOK is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.87 billion, up 8.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $26.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.33% and +4.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NOK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NOK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.36, so we one might conclude that NOK is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that NOK has a PEG ratio of 12.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

