Nokia (NOK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $3.23, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nokia in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.85 billion, indicating a 9.89% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $24.56 billion, indicating changes of -21.74% and -6.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% lower. Nokia is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nokia has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.22.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

