Nokia (NOK) Spurs Turk Telekom's Network With Record 5G Speed

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has struck a major milestone by recording trailblazing 5G speeds during the course of a trial in collaboration with a Turkish telecommunications company— Turk Telekom. The pilot was conducted on live commercial equipment on the back of Nokia’s much-acclaimed AirScale 5G RAN technology.



The successful completion of the trial marks a significant breakthrough for the Finnish telecom equipment maker, especially at a time when majority of the service providers are migrating toward a more sustainable and digitally inclusive ecosystem with avant-garde 5G technologies for automated operations.



Founded in 1995, Turk Telekom specializes in the delivery of avant-garde Wi-Fi, fixed-line telephony and digital television, to name a few. The company, considered Turkey’s first integrated telecommunications operator, has shifted its focus to a customer-centric approach with a diverse subscriber base and service network in the fields of corporate and individual services.



Markedly, Turk Telekom has been leaving no stone unturned to harness the benefits of 5G technology. Consequently, the technologies used in the trial are expected to pave the path for Terahertz systems, which are leveraged in the deployment of 6G services.



As part of the alliance, Turk Telekom capitalized on Nokia’s AirScale technology across its 26Ghz mmWave spectrum with a single user device and 800 MHz bandwidth to aid network operators with enhanced connectivity and coverage. The unique combination resulted in peak speed of more than 4.5 Gbps. Notably, the landmark trial was conducted in the capital city of Ankara.



Nokia’s AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with low cost of ownership. The products, which help to reduce network complexity, can also be easily upgraded through a software update. Impressively, the platform is touted as the industry-first commercial end-to-end 5G solution that offers massive capacity scaling with ultra-low latency.



Further, it helps operators to curtail their future capital expenditures and maximize the value of both licensed and unlicensed spectrum while bridging the wide gap between IT and telco. Supported by robust fiber infrastructure, the record speed achieved during the trial is expected to deliver enhanced customer experience, driven by superior fixed wireless access connectivity and virtual reality/augmented reality on 5G-enabled networks. That said, the high speed will also act as a doorway to support latency-sensitive enterprise services such as mission-critical applications with utmost flexibility.



Moving forward, Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them.



Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



