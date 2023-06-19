Nokia (NOK) Solutions to Boost Virgin Media's O2 Connectivity

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a three-year deal for an undisclosed amount with Virgin Media O2 to accelerate the latter’s network modernization in the United Kingdom. The deal is an extension of a long-term business relationship between the two firms and aims to provide reliable and faster connectivity to the end users.



With more than 47.7 million connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone, Virgin Media O2 is one of the largest mobile network operators in the United Kingdom. Its fixed network currently has 16.3 million homes serviceable alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation’s population with 4G, and more than 2,100 towns and cities with 5G services.



Per the deal, the telecommunications equipment manufacturer will provide 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions from its leading AirScale portfolio for improved network coverage. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with a low cost of ownership. These can be easily upgraded through a software update, thereby reducing network complexity.



Nokia will offer 5G massive MIMO antenna solutions, hybrid antennas, modular units, macro remote radio heads and small cell solutions to support different spectrum bands. The technology also mitigates the adverse environmental impact as it will consume 30% less energy than available variants and cut 40% in weight and volume to expedite the network deployment.



Virgin Media O2 also aims to accelerate its 5G coverage rollout by leveraging Nokia’s single RAN solution, which enables one base station to run 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G technologies simultaneously. In addition, the company will offer NetAct network management solution that enables carriers to effectively manage network issues for seamless operations and optimization of resources.



By unlocking network efficiencies with common operability, software delivery and increased hardware sharing, Nokia has reduced the total cost of ownership for mobile operators. The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products is also growing fast.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and the Internet of Things.



The company facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. Nokia remains focused on building a robust, scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has inked more than 286 commercial 5G contracts across the globe.



The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud, and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



The stock has lost 6.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of a content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another key pick. It develops, commercializes and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.