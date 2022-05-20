Nokia (NOK) Solutions to Boost Output, Offer Flexibility

Nokia Oyj NOK, with the introduction of MX Boost and Nokia DAC Wi-Fi, is poised to offer industries a more flexible way to connect their assets as well as help achieve reliability and performance for demanding industry use cases.

With the help of MX Boost, the industries will now be able to combine multiple radio technologies and spectrum, providing them reliable, high-performance connectivity for their business and mission-critical industrial applications. MX Boost, a Nokia Bell Labs patented innovation, will be deployed at Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), making it easier for industries to aggregate 4.9G/5G private wireless connectivity paths. It also comes as a blessing for industries with heterogeneous connectivity environments, such as multiple legacy Wi-Fi networks, as it aids in extracting more value from the existing network environment by merging their strengths with unique multiple connectivities.

The gradual adoption of private 4.9G/LTE and 5G allows industries to capture new insights and capabilities from the operational data via a secure and low latency network. The potentiality of private 4.9G/LTE and 5G permits it to support demanding applications and deployments of leveraged multiple layers and frequency bands.

Nokia DAC Wi-Fi, running on MXIE, is the first operational technology-centric edge solution to enable on-premises Industry 4.0 digitalization applications, workloads and analytics. With this solution, deployment of Wi-Fi 6/6E becomes easier, in turn aiding in meeting the connectivity demands of IT and non-business critical operational technology (OT) applications at any industrial site. The deployment of this solution will also help to realize the benefits of the newest Wi-Fi generation and on-premises edge cloud solution that accelerates OT digitalization.

Also, by running on MXIE, the solution can provide the workers with on-demand access to job assignments, task lists, a knowledge base and documentation and facilitate workforce training and knowledge transfer. In warehouses and distribution centers, this solution can act as a reliable hotspot connectivity system to support asset tracking applications.

Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. It aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. It has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia has lost 5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.